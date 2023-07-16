Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 412,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,133. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.