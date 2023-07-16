Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,724,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,243,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.