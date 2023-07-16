Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 472,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

