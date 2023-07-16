Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.21. 664,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,998. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $291.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

