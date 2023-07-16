Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 236.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 732.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.27. 1,080,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,435. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

