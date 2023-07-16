Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. 1,917,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

