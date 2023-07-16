Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

NEU stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $436.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.58.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

