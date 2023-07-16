SALT Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $10,366.99 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.63 or 1.00024856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0213832 USD and is down -10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,548.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

