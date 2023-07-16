Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 11,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Salvatore Ferragamo’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

