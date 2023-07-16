Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 368.4% in June

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 368.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Samsonite International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

