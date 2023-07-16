Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 346,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 191,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

