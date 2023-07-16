Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,603,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 2,607,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Saputo has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

