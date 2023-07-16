ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Update

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. 70,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ScanSource

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

