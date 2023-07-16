Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 102,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 454,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

