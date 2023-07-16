Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Shares of KR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

