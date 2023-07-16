Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.42. The company has a market cap of $416.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

