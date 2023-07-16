Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.45 Million Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 337.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638,183 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI comprises 2.0% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.67% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 685,305 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 422,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 318,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

