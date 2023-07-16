Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

ATMCU stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

