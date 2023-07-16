Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,354 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,420. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

