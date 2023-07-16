Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,788 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.87. 7,779,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

