Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.10. 2,136,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

