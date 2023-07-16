Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.4 %

LLY traded up $14.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.46. 2,955,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.41. The company has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.