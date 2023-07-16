Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Amundi raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.47. 1,185,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,809. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

