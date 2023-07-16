Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 118,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 195,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,133,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $115.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.