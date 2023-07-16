Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. 958,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

