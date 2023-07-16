Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13,946.13

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $13,946.13 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,211,087 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00081016 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

