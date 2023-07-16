Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Schroders Stock Performance
SHNWF opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Schroders has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.
About Schroders
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.