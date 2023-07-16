Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Schroders Stock Performance

SHNWF opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Schroders has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

