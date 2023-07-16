Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

