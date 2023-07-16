Scotiabank Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

AMX stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

