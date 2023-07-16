Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secom Trading Down 1.2 %

Secom stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,000. Secom has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secom will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.