SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKLTY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.03. 8,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. SEEK has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

