Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE SRG opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $520.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 108.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of.

