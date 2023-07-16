SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1,051.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316,849 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Snap worth $28,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 316,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,891,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after acquiring an additional 134,769 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Snap Trading Down 2.7 %

Snap stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. 27,022,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,061,850. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,190,940. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

