Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Reduced by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

