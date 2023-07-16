Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Hits $55.58 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $55.58 million and $2.93 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,251,326 coins and its circulating supply is 92,688,165 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

