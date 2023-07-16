Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 371,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $17.67.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
