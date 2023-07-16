Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Grows By 266.7%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $342,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.