Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Grows By 266.7%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $342,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

