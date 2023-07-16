Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Grows By 266.7%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.