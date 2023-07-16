Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 86.2%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF remained flat at $71.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.