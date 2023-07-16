Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 86.2%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF remained flat at $71.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.