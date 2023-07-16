Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Expands By 103.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BELFB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $740.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4,148.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 153.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 374.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.