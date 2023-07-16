Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Declines By 50.3%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 443,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 136,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,029. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Laidlaw downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

In other news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,778.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,876 shares of company stock worth $5,503,719. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

