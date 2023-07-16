Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Rises By 967.9%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 967.9% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 29,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,213.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

BGB opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

