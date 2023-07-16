Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Grows By 637.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 637.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Bridgestone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

