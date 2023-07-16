Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Expands By 600.0%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 121,620 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 439.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,797,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTS stock remained flat at $10.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. BYTE Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

