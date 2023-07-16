Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Expands By 440.4%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IMOS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 33,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $832.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.5007 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.19%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
