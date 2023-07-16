Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Drops By 40.2%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,700 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 2,478,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

