Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Expands By 524.2%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 524.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,670 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 114,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.37.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

