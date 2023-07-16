Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Increases By 298.1%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 298.1% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

FDBC stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 6,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,535. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

