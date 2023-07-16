Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Decreases By 92.5%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jiuzi Price Performance

Shares of JZXN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 719,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,726. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

