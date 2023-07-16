Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Decreases By 96.0%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 5,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,514. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

