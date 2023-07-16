Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Expands By 394.1%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSHIF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,504. Lucero Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

